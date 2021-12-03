Sarawak polls: Ali Biju says will let Muhyiddin, CM to decide if he should defend Krian seat

Saratok MP Datuk Ali Biju won in Krian in 2011 and 2016 state elections on PKR’s ticket. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUCHING, Dec 3 — Saratok MP Datuk Ali Biju today said whether he should defend his Krian seat in the state election will be decided by Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin and Chief Minister Tan Sri Abang Johari Openg.

He said he has not agreed to give way in the state polls by conceding his Krian seat to Progress Democratic Party (PDP), a component of Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS).

“As the incumbent of Krian, which I won in 2011 and have till now served two terms, I have never agreed to surrender my seat to PDP, as stated by Friday Belik in a local media,” he said.

Late this afternoon, Friday was named as a candidate from GPS to contest in Krian.

“Friday should not have uttered those words nor commented on whether I will defend my incumbency or relinquish it as he is neither a leader in GPS nor does he have any legitimate locus standi to speak on behalf of GPS or the chief minister,” Ali, who is also the Deputy Minister of Energy and Natural Resources, said.

He said his supporters and the vast majority of his constituents have insisted that he should continue to serve them and defend his Krian seat in the state election.

However, he and 10 other MPs from PKR crossed over to Bersatu in early 2019.

Friday had told reporters early today that GPS will have a better chance of capturing the seat with Ali not seeking re-election.

He said he has been working hard since November last year and has visited almost every part of Krian.