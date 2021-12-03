Home Ministry approves over 2,000 body cams for police, final specs yet to be decided

Home Minister Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin speaks to the media at the Terengganu Police Contingent headquarters October 4, 2021. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 3 — The Home Ministry has approved the acquisition of 2,040 high tech body cameras to be worn by policemen in 85 locations in the country.

However, the exact type and cost of the equipment has yet to be finalised, the ministry told Kepong MP Lim Lip Eng in a written parliamentary reply that he shared today.

“A total of 2,040 units of body cameras will be purchased and distributed to 85 locations covering police stations, district police headquarters, contingent police headquarters and Bukit Aman police headquarters,” Home Minister Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainuddin said in his written answer.

He said the procurement will be through an open tender through the ePerolehan system to all eligible suppliers.

He added that the products will have to be of high quality, and there is a requirement for artificial intelligence technology, as well as be capable of “live” video streaming and meet SIRIM standards.

Lim, a DAP lawmaker, had asked the minister for details on the status of the body cameras that had been allocated under the 12th Malaysia Plan, the number of units, the model to be used, and the breakdown of the cost.

The police force had asked the Home Ministry in May to expedite the tender offer process for the procurement of body cameras for its field officers.

The government had previously approved an allocation of RM30 million for the body cameras under the 12MP.

Former prime minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin said that this was to protect police personnel from defamation, amid growing public scrutiny on alleged abuses by some officers and deaths in custody.