Cops cordon off Sogo sidewalk ahead of protest against price hikes

Police have cordoned off a large section of a sidewalk in front of Sogo shopping centre ahead of the Rakyat Tuntut Tiga protest December 3, 2021. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 3 — The police today cordoned off a large section of civilian sidewalk in front of Sogo Kuala Lumpur shopping mall here ahead of a planned protest this evening.

The cordoned-off area is often used to stage numerous public protests and street rallies in the past. However, entry into the shopping mall is still open to shoppers.

Police presence has also outnumbered the public outside the mall, who seem unaware of the planned protest in front the iconic shopping centre.

The protest, dubbed the Rakyat Tuntut Tiga, was planned today to draw attention to the supposed uncontrollable increase in prices of daily goods.

The organisers of the protest are demanding the government to implement a ceiling price for daily goods, increase monitoring and enforcement, as well as the abolishment of business cartels.