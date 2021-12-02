Hishamuddin vows to investigate new bullying claim at army camp, promises protection to complainant

Senior Defence Minister Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein speaks during a press conference at Wisma Pertahanan in Kuala Lumpur September 2, 2021. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 2 — Senior Defence Minister Datuk Seri Hishammudin Hussein has promised to protect a whistleblower and investigate the person’s claim that their sibling was being bullied at a military camp.

In a tweet today, Hishammudin shared a social media post of a family member of a military personnel in Kem Bujang and asked the person to contact his office to provide further details of the alleged misconduct.

“Don’t worry, your identity will be protected. I urge the individual behind this message to DM (direct message) to me/ contact my office immediately.

“The deputy minister is also instructed to view the matter closely. If verified, stern action will be taken,” he said.

In the message, the person alleges that their sibling stationed at Kem Bujang was abused by his seniors and forced to spend his monthly salary and savings to buy things for them.

Despite trying to report the matter to the police, the person claimed police officers told them to report the matter back to appropriate authorities in the army camp.