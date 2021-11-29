Sarawak transport minister to request for increased flights to Lawas, Limbang ahead of state poll

A plane takes off at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport October 17, 2021. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

MIRI, Nov 29 — Sarawak will appeal to the federal Ministry of Transport (MoT) for more flights to Lawas and Limbang in view of the 12th state election, said Datuk Seri Lee Kim Shin.

The state Transport Minister told The Borneo Post said he would make an official request as many had vented their frustration on the lack of flights via social media of late.

“We actually had already requested for additional flights. Nevertheless, MoT Sarawak will make another appeal to the federal MoT so that we can increase the flights, in particular to these two sectors as many want to go back to vote,” he said.

He pointed out that as the Brunei border is still closed, the only way to travel to Lawas and Limbang from here is by air.

When contacted, MASwings chief operating officer Nasaruddin A Bakar said the airline would operate at 100 per cent capacity from Wednesday (Dec 1).

“For example, for the Miri-Limbang sector, MASwings would increase its flights from two daily to three times daily, which is equivalent to 21 flights weekly.

“As for Miri-Lawas, MASwings is already operating at its maximum capacity with five flights daily, or 35 flights weekly,” he said.

Nasaruddin said the airline could have additional flights to these sectors if there is a request from the Sarawak government.

“Anything above the maximum (flight capacity), it is upon the request by the state government to the federal MoT,” he explained.

On flight cancellation messages sent to passengers who had already booked their tickets, Nasaruddin said it is due to operational issues.

“It may be a maintenance issue or weather. Nevertheless, my team (members) are trying their best to resolve the issue so that the passengers can board their flights,” he said.

Several readers had reached out to The Borneo Post yesterday on flight cancellation messages from MASwings.

A check at Miri Airport today found there were quite a number of passengers on waiting lists to board a flight to Lawas. — Borneo Post