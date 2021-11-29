Sarawak PKR name Dominique Ng election director

KUCHING, Nov 29 — Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) Bandar Kuching chairman Dominique Ng has been appointed the party’s state election director effective Dec 1.

In a press statement today, the secretariat said PKR Sarawak’s council of elders made the appointment on Nov 27.

“His appointment was because of his wide experience and, moreover he has decided not to contest in the coming state election. This means that he can focus on this big task of ensuring that PKR candidates are victorious,” said the secretariat.

Ng left PKR in 2011 but returned to the party in May last year.

The former Padungan assemblyman has previously been reported as saying his daughter Cherishe would be a potential PKR candidate for the Batu Lintang constituency in the upcoming polls.

Cherishe is currently a law chambering student in her father’s legal firm.

The Election Commission has set Dec 6 as nomination day for the Sarawak election, while polling will be on Dec 18. — Borneo Post



