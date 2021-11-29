Deputy home minister: Six films not approved for screening in 2020, one this year

Deputy Home Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Mohamed Said said LPF was not placed under KKMM because its function was limited to film censorship. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 29 — Six films were not approved for screening by the Film Censorship Board (LPF) last year, while one so far this year.

Deputy Home Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Mohamed Said said the films Daulat, Real Love, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, Pallu Padama Paathuka, White Eye and Boluomi were banned in 2020 and The Battle At Lake Changjin this year.

He was replying to a question from Lim Lip Eng (PH-Kepong) who wanted to know why LPF was not under the Ministry of Communications and Multimedia (KKMM) and the number of films banned in 2020 and 2021 during the question-and-answer session in the Dewan Rakyat today.

Ismail said LPF was not placed under KKMM because its function was limited to film censorship.

According to him, LPF is also not involved in filmmaking or production because this comes under the National Film Development Corporation Malaysia (FINAS), an agency under KKMM that performs specific functions to develop the local film industry based on the National Film Development Corporation Malaysia Act 1981.

He said LPF adopted the Home Ministry (KDN) Film Censorship Guidelines 2010 in the censorship process by emphasising four main aspects, namely public safety and order, religious sensitivities, socio-culture as well as manners and decency.

“It is clear that the aspect of safety and public order is LPF’s priority in evaluating the content of a film before it is shown to the public. That is the basis of the LPF being placed under the Ministry of Home Affairs,” he said.

Ismail added that LPF remained under the jurisdiction of KDN to ensure that the contents of films shown to the public did not violate the four main aspects as this could jeopardise national security. — Bernama