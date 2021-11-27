Sarawak’s PBDS Baru eyes Dudong , despite Gasak having named its candidate

PBDS Baru secretary-general Julius Enchana — Picture via Borneo Post

SIBU, Nov 27 — Parti Bansa Dayak Sarawak Baru (PBDS Baru) is said to also be eyeing the hotly-contested Dudong seat in the upcoming state election, despite a fellow party affiliated with the Gabungan Anak Sarawak (Gasak) alliance having proposed a candidate of its own.

Sarawak People’s Aspiration Party (Aspirasi) had previously named Josephine Lau Kiew Peng as a contender in Dudong, where 52 per cent of the constituents are Chinese and 48 per cent are Bumiputeras.

When contacted yesterday, PBDS Baru secretary-general Julius Enchana confirmed that his party wanted him to contest in the seat in the 12th state election.

“Yes, the (PBDS Baru) supreme council and president (Bobby William) want me to contest. I have been on the ground since 2016.

“The grassroots members also want me to contest, (where) there are about 3,000 of them in Dudong.

“(There is) strong support from the grassroots, which I can’t deny; I have to show the commitment to them (as) they want Dudong to be represented by a Dayak Iban.

“It has been years since the seat was represented by a Dayak,” he Julius.

Asked if Aspirasi would consider giving way to PBDS Baru in Dudong, or the likelihood of them crossing path, Julius said: “As I said in last press conference (on Nov 22), Aspirasi and PBDS Baru are quite friendly towards each other.

“Let it be a president-to-president talk. As I said (before), PBDS Baru might go for the mixed seat (Dudong).

“Moreover, PBDS Baru president (Bobby, is) also Gasak chairman. Let them decide the best candidate for Dudong – no big issue between the two parties.”

In the mentioned Nov 22 joint press conference, Julius said he did not discount the possibility of PBDS Baru contesting in other mixed seats besides the 38 predominantly-Dayak one – if they received enough support.

He recalled that back 2018, then-PBDS Baru president, the late Cobbold John Lusoi, had announced him (Julius) as the candidate for Dudong. When asked about the matter, Aspirasi deputy chairman Simon Tiong said he could not give any comment.

“Both party (Aspirasi and PBDS Baru) presidents are in discussion to work out an amicable solution,” was Tiong’s brief reply.

In that same Nov 22 press conference, Aspirasi president Lina Soo said her party was eyeing up to 20 seats in this coming state polls.

For this election, Dudong is likely to be a multi-cornered battleground.

Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) Dudong branch chairman Wong Ching Yong said he had anticipated at least three political parties sending their representatives to the constituency, and hinted one independent candidate.

Wong is Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) potential candidate for Dudong. Apart from SUPP, Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB), Parti Rakyat Sarawak (PRS) and Progressive Democratic Party (PDP) are also the component parties of GPS.

Rumours are also rife about Bintulu MP Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing eyeing Dudong, where he has been on the ground quite actively and frequently.

The PDP president, however, remains coy about his candidacy in the constituency under GPS for the coming polls.

“Don’t worry. When the time comes, I will tell you,” said King Sing when asked about the rumours.

Parti Bumi Kenyalang, on the other hand, had Dr Jane Lau Sing Yee as its candidate for Dudong.

In the 11th state election back in 2016, Datuk Tiong Thai King won Dudong by a majority of 2,146 votes.

Back then, he contested as a direct Barisan Nasional candidate — now, Thai King is with Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB).

There are five state constituencies under the Sibu parliamentary area — Bawang Assan, Pelawan, Bukit Assek, Nangka and Dudong.

In the 2016 election, PSB won Bawang Assan and Dudong seats, Nangka by PBB, while Democratic Action Party (DAP) took hold of Pelawan and Bukit Assek. — Borneo Post