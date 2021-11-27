Sarawak Bersatu accepts President’s decision, to help GPS win. — Bernama pic

KUCHING, Nov 27 — Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia’s (Bersatu) Sarawak chapter will abide by party president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin's decision not to contest in the upcoming Sarawak State Election.

Sarawak Bersatu Leadership Body chief Senator Jaziri Alkaf Abdillah Suffian said his party also fully supported the Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) coalition led by Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg to ensure its victory.

“Members of Sarawak Bersatu will go down to help in the campaign and mobilise its entire machinery to ensure that GPS achieves a huge and convincing victory in the Sarawak polls this time.

“We trust Abang Johari to bring victory, and at the same time, defend the GPS-led state government,” he said in a statement today.

Muhyiddin announced today that Bersatu would not be contesting in the Sarawak state election to be held next month.

The Perikatan Nasional (PN) chairman said the decision was made following a recent discussion with Abang Johari.

The Election Commission has set December 6 for nomination, with early voting to take place on December 14 and polling day on December 18