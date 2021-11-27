Mohd Zuki appointed as Pro-Chancellor of UKM

Tan Sri Mohd Zuki Ali has been appointed as the new Pro-Chancellor of Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia (UKM) effective Oct 7, 2021. — Bernama file pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 27 — Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Mohd Zuki Ali has been appointed as the new Pro-Chancellor of Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia (UKM) effective Oct 7, 2021, to Oct 6, 2024.

UKM in a statement today informed that the appointment of Mohd Zuki was to replace the late Tun Ahmad Sarji Abdul Hamid, who passed away on Aug 28.

The announcement was made by the Chancellor of UKM, Yang Dipertuan Besar of Negeri Sembilan Tuanku Muhriz Tuanku Munawir in conjunction with the university’s 49th convocation ceremony today.

Mohd Zuki, who graduated from the UKM Faculty of Economics and Management in 1985, is the first alumnus to be appointed as Pro-Chancellor at the university.

UKM Vice-Chancellor Prof Datuk Dr Mohd Ekhwan Toriman said he believed that the appointment would benefit UKM in terms of achieving academic progress and better organisational management.

“With the leadership qualities and capability of Tan Sri Mohd Zuki in leading the civil service, this appointment is very much in line with the desire and vision of UKM to continue to work towards excellence on the national and international stage.

“I hope this recognition will be a source of inspiration and pave the way for other alumni to return to serve the university,” he said in the statement.

Mohd Zuki, a native of Kuala Terengganu, graduated with a Master of Business Management (Finance) from Nanyang Technological University (NTU) Singapore and Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), USA, in 1999.

During his 29 years as a civil servant, he has served in various ministries and departments, holding several important positions including as Assistant Secretary in the Ministry of Finance and Ministry of Education as well as as the minister’s special officer in the Ministry of Rural Development.

He also served as Deputy Secretary-General (Management) in Prime Minister’s Department; Director-General, Legal Affairs Division; Sarawak Federal Secretary; Senior Deputy Secretary-General, Prime Minister’s Department and Secretary-General of the Ministry of Defence.

According to the statement, the 49th UKM Convocation Ceremony also saw the conferment of an Honorary Degree of Doctor of Philosophy (Leadership in Health Education Network and Sustainability) to the founder and chairman of Sunway Group, Tan Sri Dr Jeffrey Cheah.

Meanwhile, former director of the Nuclear Security, International Atomic Energy Agency Raja Datuk Abdul Aziz Raja Adnan was awarded the Honorary Degree of Doctor of Philosophy (Nuclear Science). — Bernama