Agriculture minister says National Food Security committee to discuss gazetting red chillies as controlled item

PUTRAJAYA, Nov 23 —The gazetting of red chillies as a controlled item for a more comprehensive and effective data management and the setting up of a sea fishing consortium were among the matters discussed at the meeting of the Executive Committee on National Food Security, here, today.

The hybrid meeting chaired by Agriculture and Food Industries Minister, Datuk Seri Ronald Kiandee also discussed on boosting agrofood biosecurity control through the setting up of a one-stop quarantine centre (OSOC).

The ministry (Mafi) in a statement today said the meeting was also told of the country’s performance which showed a nine-step climb to 39th in the Global Food Security Index (GFSI).

“The meeting was also notified of the sharing of laboratory facilities in providing the country’s food analysis services.

“The meeting also agreed on using scorecards developed specifically to monitor the implementation of five core strategies of the National Food Security Policy Action Plan 2021-2030 based on the cluster approach.

The government had on June 9, agreed to implement this plan in efforts to ensure Malaysia’s preparedness in facing a food security crisis.

Mafi said the ideas and suggestions put forward by the Executive Committee at the meeting would be studied and improved before tabling these to the Food Security Cabinet Committee (FSCC) which was expected to meet soon.

The Executive Committee which is chaired by the Agriculture and Food Industries Minister, comprises the ministry’s secretary-general, heads of department and agency, academicians, industry players and representatives of non-governmental organisations.

The respective state executive councillors for agriculture; Sarawak Minister of Modernisation of Agriculture, Native Land and Regional Development, Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas and Sabah Agriculture and Fisheries Minister, Datuk Dr Jeffrey Kitingan also participated in today’s virtual meeting.

According to Mafi, involvement of the state governments would be a catalyst to synergy between the federal and respective state governments in driving the country’s food security agenda towards enhancing the prosperity of Keluarga Malaysia (Malaysian Family). — Bernama