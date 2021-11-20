Report: KL-Singapore VTL flight tickets selling out fast

People pass the control tower of Singapore’s Changi Airport, Singapore January 18, 2021. ― Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 20 ― Flight tickets for the vaccinated travel lane (VTL) between Kuala Lumpur and Singapore have reportedly sold out fast with some tickets snapped up within an hour.

Singapore Straits Times reported that the tickets started selling out once booths opened at 10am yesterday.

Speaking to a Singapore Airlines representative, the report said customers with existing bookings had also taken up seats made for travel from November 26 until March 26 next year.

Budget airline Scoot also reported high demand and queries from customers for both leisure and business travel.

There will be six daily flights between Changi Airport in Singapore and Kuala Lumpur International Airport in Malaysia under the VTL scheme that kicks off on November 29.

On Thursday, the Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore announced that the flights will be operated by the following six airlines.

Applications for the vaccinated travel pass for travellers from Malaysia will begin next Monday at 10am.

Earlier this week, Johor Mentri Besar Datuk Hasni Mohammad confirmed that the VTL via the Causeway and Second Link will be opened simultaneously with the VTL between Changi Airport and Kuala Lumpur International Airport on November 29.

On November 8, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob and his Singapore counterpart Lee Hsien Loong announced the implementation of the VTL through KLIA and Changi Airport starting November 29.