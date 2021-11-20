Melaka polls: Early morning drizzle fails to dampen voters’ enthusiasm

A voter casts her vote at the SK Durian Tunggal polling station during the Melaka state election on November 20, 2021. ― Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

MELAKA, Nov 20 ― Early morning drizzle in several constituencies in the state did not dampen Melaka voters’ enthusiasm to go to their respective polling centres as early as 7.30 am today to cast their votes in the 15th state election.

In fact, Bernama’s check at the polling centres found that most of the early birds were senior citizens!

It was clear that age and limited mobility due to health problems were not a factor for them to perform their civic responsibility as registered voters.

Wheelchair-bound Maimun Hasan, 78, was the first to arrive at the polling centre at SK Durian Daun, Masjid Tanah ― about half an hour before the polling centre was opened at 8am.

Stroke survivor Abdul Rahim Yaacob, 57, also arrived early at SK Durian Daun, Masjid Tanah to cast his vote to elect the new state government.

Apart from senior voters, contesting candidates were also among the early ones who cast their votes today.

Perikatan Nasional (PN) candidate for Tanjung Bidara Datuk Mas Ermieyati Samsudin arrived at SK Ramuan China Besar in Alor Gajah right after the polling centre was opened, while Pakatan Harapan (PH) candidate for Bukit Katil Adly Zahari performed his civic responsibility at SK Durian Tunggal at 8.10am.

Barisan Nasional (BN) candidate for Tanjung Bidara Datuk Seri Ab Rauf Yusoh cast this vote at 8.43 am at SK Kampung Jeram, while Chief Minister Datuk Seri Sulaiman Md Ali, who is BN candidate for Lendu, did so at SK Durian Daun.

Lendu Barisan Nasional candidate Datuk Seri Sulaiman Md Ali casts his vote at the SK Durian Daun (K) polling station during the Melaka state election on November 20, 2021. ― Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

Datuk Seri Mohamad Ali Mohamad, a BN candidate for Sungai Udang cast his vote at 8.47am at Sekolah Jenis Kebangsaan Cina Lih Jen, Pokok Mangga, where PH candidate for Asahan Datuk Seri Idris Haron, was spotted arriving with his wife Datin Seri Fadilah Abdullah on Yamaha 135LC motorcycle.

The Melaka State Election voting process began at 8 am today with the opening of 217 polling centres involving 1,109 channels for the people of Melaka to choose a new government.

The process involving 476,037 normal voters out of a total of 495,195 registered voters will be managed by a total of 12,290 election officials in all 28 state constituencies until polling ends at 5.30pm.

On November 16, a total of 11,557 registered early voters comprising military personnel and their spouses as well as police personnel had cast their ballots, involving 31 early voting centres with 47 channels while a total of 7,601 people were eligible to vote by post.

The state election is being conducted in the new norm where public speeches, lectures, physical campaigns, door-to-door visits, walkabouts and face-to-face leaflet distribution, among others are not allowed.

It was called following the dissolution of the Melaka State Legislative Assembly on October 4 when four of the assemblymen withdrew their support for the leadership of Chief Minister Datuk Seri Sulaiman Md Ali. ― Bernama