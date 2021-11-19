Kit Siang questions PAS’ stance on RM100m housing allocation for Najib

Lim opined no decent Malaysian would ever support RM100 million of public funds for housing for Najib. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 19 — DAP secretary-general Lim Guan Eng today questioned PAS regarding its stance on the government’s consideration of granting a plot of land and housing to former Prime Minister Datuk Najib Razak, which was reportedly worth around RM100 million.

“What is the stand of the PAS president and PAS on this issue? Or do they have no stand whatsoever?” Lim asked in a statement today.

The Bagan MP also said that in light of the Najib issue, he supported a review of the memorandum of understanding (MoU) that he and several other leaders from Pakatan Harapan (PH) signed with Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob in September.

“There must be a commitment by the Ismail Sabri government that not a single sen is spent on the RM100 million for Najib’s housing unless and until Parliament had approved it, for I believe that even decent-minded Perikatan Nasional and Barisan Nasional Members of Parliament would be revolted by the idea of RM100 million of public funds being allocated for Najib’s housing,” he said.

“No decent Malaysian can ever support RM100 million of public funds for housing for Najib, when he was responsible for Malaysia losing tens and even hundreds of billions of ringgit from the 1MDB and other scandals.

“The government should demand that Najib cough out the billions of ringgit still in his command instead of allocating RM100 million for Najib’s housing,” Lim added.

MalaysiaNow reported last week that Najib had requested from the government a 2.8 acre plot of land in Kuala Lumpur, and for a house to be built on it, through a law that gives special privileges and allowances to former prime ministers and MPs — the Members of Parliament (Remuneration) Act 1980 (Act 237).

The local news portal also said that the request had been approved, although high-ranking members of government-allied parties did not agree.

However, yesterday, Finance Minister Datuk Seri Tengku Zafrul Abdul Aziz said in Parliament that Najib’s request was still being considered by the Cabinet.

On July 28, 2020, Najib was sentenced to 12 years' jail and a RM210 million fine for misappropriating some RM42 million worth of funds from SRC International Sdn Bhd — a former subsidiary of 1Malaysia Development Bhd (1MDB).

Nevertheless, High Court Judge Mohd Nazlan Mohd Ghazali granted Najib a stay of execution on his sentence, pending the latter’s appeal to the court’s decision.

Although the Court of Appeal heard Najib’s appeal case in April this year, a decision is yet to be made on the matter.

For the record, civil servants will lose their pensions and related benefits if sentenced to death or to any term of imprisonment by a court — as stated within the Pensions Act 1980.