Sarawak PBK set to contest all state seats in Betong, Sri Aman divisions

Peli with Kalaka potential candidate Linang Chapum (left) and Krian potential candidate Kuan San Sui (right). ― Borneo Post pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUCHING, Nov 17 ― Parti Bumi Kenyalang (PBK) looks set to contest in all state seats in Betong and Sri Aman divisions.

Its deputy president Peli Aron claims the party has become a strong contender to form the next Sarawak government despite criticisms that PBK would not be able to mount a strong challenge during the coming state election.

“Obviously, the key strategy is to contest in all 82 state seats available and to win a majority in those seats.

“The party is committed to restoring all constitutional and moral rights of Sarawak that been illegally taken away from Sarawak since 1963 by seeking independence from the Federation of Malaysia,” he said in a statement yesterday.

Peli, who is also PBK Sri Aman and Betong divisions chairman, also announced the potential candidates for constituencies under these divisions.

Peli himself will be candidate in Simanggang. Others are Jackie Chiew in Beting Maro, Kasim Mana (Balai Ringin), Marcus Kayong (Bukit Begunan), Stel Datu (Engkilili), Usup Asun (Batang Ai), Julias Leman (Saribas), Linang Chapum (Kalaka), Kuan San Sui (Krian) and Mohammad Asri Kassim (Kabong).

However, PBK has yet to find potential candidates for Layar and Bukit Saban.

Peli said PBK has to look for a new potential candidate for Layar after the untimely death of Ges Berundang who was slated to contest there.

“PBK is calling suitable Sarawakians to fill the seats as candidates. Those who are interested can contact me, Peli Aron, at my law firm at New Simanggang Township or to contact the party president Voon Lee Shan in Kuching,” he added. ― Borneo Post