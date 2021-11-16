Azmin: Perikatan has its own way of wooing voters in Melaka

The Perikatan Nasional logo is seen on a volunteer’s apparel at the coalition's command centre in Kota Laksamana, Melaka November 10, 2021. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

MELAKA, Nov 16 — Perikatan Nasional (PN) has its own way of approaching voters in the Melaka state election and does not have to follow the methods used by other contesting parties, said its election director, Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali.

He said PN did not want to be carried away by the approach of other parties which were seen more inclined to announce their respective chief minister candidate should they succeed in forming the state government.

"So we have to find new approaches to reach out to them (voters), to explain the manifesto, and we also inform them about PN’s achievements since the last two years in caring for the people’s heath and restoring economy. This is our priority," he told reporters here today.

Mohamed Azmin, who is also International Trade and Industry Minister, said what the people wanted to know was on PN policies and initiatives to be carried out if given the mandate by the people to lead the state government.

Early voting for the Melaka state election was held today for the 11,557 policemen, soldiers and their spouses.

The voting process, which started at 31 Early Voting Centres (PPA) in 24 state constituencies, will be held until 5.30pm today.

The Election Commission has set Nov 20 for polling day.

The Melaka state election was called following the dissolution of the State Assembly on Oct 4 after four State Assemblymen withdrew support for Chief Minister Datuk Seri Sulaiman Md Ali.

A total of 112 candidates are contesting for the 28 state seats in Melaka, comprising 28 candidates each from Barisan Nasional (BN), Perikatan Nasional (PN) and PH, while Parti Bumiputera Perkasa Malaysia (Putra) is fielding five candidates and Parti Perikatan India Muslim Nasional (Iman), with one candidate.

Twenty-two candidates are contesting as Independent candidates. — Bernama



