Kedah govt approves RM1,000 special aid for state civil servants

ALOR SETAR, Nov 14 — The Kedah government has approved special financial assistance of RM1,000 to be given to each state civil servant and members of the state administration in appreciation of their contributions and sacrifices.

Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor, when tabling Kedah Budget 2022 themed 'Kedah Sejahtera, Nikmat Untuk Semua' at the State Assembly today, said the government saw civil servants still fulfilling their trust and responsibilities despite limitations during the movement control order period in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic.

He said based on the data, all government affairs still ran smoothly and state revenue collection had increased.

“The year 2021 witnessed various challenges and trials that hit the state of Kedah. The entire state public administration machinery has always cooperated and given high commitment in disaster management during the Covid-19 crisis.

"The involvement of the state public machinery to manage PKOB (Disaster Operations Control Centres), PPV (Vaccination Centres), PKRC (Covid-19 Quarantine and Treatment Centres) and PICK (the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme) facilitated various aid channels," he said.

He added that of late, the state is facing flood disasters in several districts due to unexpected heavy rains and high tide phenomena and that district PKOB were activated round-the-clock while and several Temporary Evacuation Centres were opened to help those affected.

As such, Muhammad Sanusi hoped that the special aid would inspire all state civil servants to continue to improve service delivery to the people. — Bernama