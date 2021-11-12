EC to hold meeting on Sarawak state election Nov 24

A general view of the Election Commission headquarters in Putrajaya, March 29, 2021. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 12 — A special meeting on the 12th Sarawak state election will be held on Nov 24 in Kuching, Sarawak.

Election Commission (EC) secretary Datuk Ikmalrudin Ishak said the meeting, to be chaired by EC chairman Datuk Abdul Ghani Salleh, would start at 9am, to discuss, among others, the important dates for the election.

"They include the date of the Election Writ, for nomination day, polling day, the electoral roll to be used and other preparations to hold the election," he said in a statement today.

Ikmalrudin said a press conference would be held immediately after the meeting.

On Nov 3, Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah consented to the lifting of the Proclamation of Emergency on Sarawak, which came into effect on Aug 2.

The revocation of the Emergency Proclamation indirectly paved way for the Sarawak state election to be held with the term of the current state government having expired last June 6.

Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg on Nov 5 announced that the Sarawak State Assembly had been dissolved effective Nov 3, with the consent of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong, thus paving the way for the state election. — Bernama