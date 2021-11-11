Melaka polls: BN targets wins in 19 seats, says state chief

Barisan Nasional’s Tanjung Bidara candidate Datuk Ab Rauf Yusoh leaves the Dewan Kompleks Japerun nomination centre in Tanjung Bidara, Melaka November 8, 2021. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

ALOR GAJAH, Nov 11 — Barisan Nasional (BN) is targeting wins in 19 of the 28 seats up for grabs in the Melaka state election to form the next government, its state chairman Datuk Seri Ab Rauf Yusoh said.

He said the number includes all 13 seats BN won in the 14th General Election (GE14).

“We won 21 seats in GE13. Various issues influenced the public then and handed over victory to the Opposition. However, even with that tsunami-like situation, we held firm to win 13 seats in GE14.

“And so, we will defend these 13 seats as best as possible and also add another six more seats so that once we form the state government, it will be a strong one,” Abdul Rauf, who is also Melaka Umno chief, told Bernama TV here today.

In this election, Umno is contesting 20 seats, MCA seven and MIC one.

Early voting is on November 16 and polling is set for November 20. — Bernama