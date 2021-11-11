Jendela PPR helps raise standard of living of residents, says minister

Housing and Local Government Minister Datuk Seri Reezal Merican Naina Merican said through the initiative, residents will have easier access to the internet, which has become a basic necessity, including as an income-generating platform. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 11 — The implementation of the National Digital Network (Jendela) People’s Housing Project (PPR) will help to raise the standard of living of PPR residents as well as ensure a more sustainable life, said Housing and Local Government Minister Datuk Seri Reezal Merican Naina Merican.

He said through the initiative, residents will have easier access to the internet, which has become a basic necessity, including as an income-generating platform.

“Many people were affected during the Covid-19 pandemic, some PPR children received tablets to be used for home-based teaching and learning, but they did not have internet access.

“Housewives who wished to earn and do online businesses also faced the same problem. Most of them came from the lower-income group (B40), if there is no such facility, their livelihoods will be ruined,” he said when interviewed after appearing as a guest on Bernama TV’s Ruang Bicara programme last night, which discussed the topic, “Budget 2022: Special Focus on Housing Agenda”.

On October 29, Finance Minister Datuk Seri Tengku Zafrul Abdul Aziz, when tabling Budget 2022 in the Dewan Rakyat, announced that the government had allocated RM30 million for internet facilities in 40 existing PPR and the expansion of 5G services to 36 per cent of high-density areas.

Elaborating, Reezal said the ministry will collaborate with the Communications and Multimedia Ministry (KKMM) in implementing the initiative, which is scheduled to begin at the end of this month.

In addition, Reezal said through the “MyBeautiful Keluarga Malaysia” (Malaysian Family) programme, the ministry would make improvements to the buildings and facilities available in the PPR and selected strata housing.

“We will repaint the buildings, repair roofs and lifts. Each housing scheme must have a high level of liveability,” he added. — Bernama