Bersatu: Perikatan will only name Melaka CM candidate if victorious in state poll

The Perikatan Nasional logo is pictured at the coalition's command centre in Kota Laksamana, Melaka November 10, 2021. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 11 — Perikatan Nasional’s (PN) chief minister candidate for Melaka will be revealed after the state election has concluded, Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia information chief Datuk Wan Saiful Wan Jan said.

Free Malaysia Today reported him saying that PN has started discussions on the matter but will focus on winning the election this November 20.

“PN’s focus is to win the state polls first and then only announce the chief minister,” he was quoted as saying.

Both of its main rivals Pakatan Harapan (PH) and Barisan Nasional (BN) have named their respective candidate for the chief minister’s position, with both having served as heads of the state previously.

Parti Amanah Negara’s Adly Zahari will be representing PH, while Umno’s Datuk Seri Sulaiman Md Ali will be representing BN.

Previously, BN announced that it has parted ways with ally Bersatu and PAS for the Melaka state election, leaving PN to contest without Umno.

Melaka goes to the polls on November 20.



