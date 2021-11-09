Pejuang MP moots supervision over DNB lest it be ‘another 1MDB’

Kubang Pasu MP Datuk Amiruddin Hamzah has urged for close supervision of Digital Nasional Berhad (DNB) that is in charge of Malaysia’s 5G rollout. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 9 — Kubang Pasu MP Datuk Amiruddin Hamzah has urged for close supervision of Digital Nasional Berhad (DNB) that is in charge of Malaysia’s 5G rollout, warning it may spark another scandal like 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) without it.

The Parti Pejuang Tanah Air MP said this is because the government-linked company sits directly under the Ministry of Finance (MOF) and is funded by bonds, but has so far not provided transparency on its financial management.

“The establishment of DNB which is wholly owned by MOF lacks transparency on its establishment, administration and financial management. The fact it gets money from MOF in the shape of bonds is worrying as it has the potential to be another 1MDB,” said Amiruddin.

