Melaka polls: Independent candidates choose tree, key as symbol

A general view of Dewan Kompleks Japerun, the nomination centre for the Melaka state by election in Tanjung Bidara, Melaka November 8, 2021. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

MELAKA, Nov 9 — The Melaka state election saw a total of 22 Independent candidates contesting in 16 state constituencies.

Interestingly, out of the total, 10 of them are using the book as their symbol, key (five), tree (three) and the remaining four have opted to use the symbol rabbit, tractor, tie and pen, respectively.

Their choice of the symbol is also an important element as they need to highlight and promote it to ensure their supporters cross the right symbol that represents them on polling day, which is November 20.

The Independent candidates include Datuk Norhizam Hassan Baktee, who is defending the Pengkalan Batu seat. He is using the key symbol.

Also contesting as Independent candidates are Gan Tian Soh for the Duyong seat, who is using the rabbit symbol, Azmi Kamis for Bemban seat (tractor) and Mohd Akhir Ayob, who is using the book symbol.

“I chose the book as my symbol because it is the best reference and those who read books are clever people,” said Mohd Akhir, who is contesting for the Asahan seat when contacted by Bernama.

Two other Independent candidates are involved in the six-cornered fight for the Asahan state seat. They are Mohd Noor Salleh and Azmar Abdul Hamid, who are using the tree and key symbol, respectively.

The other three candidates contesting the seat are Fairul Nizam Roslan (Barisan Nasional), Danesh Basil (Perikatan Nasional) and Datuk Seri Idris Haron (Pakatan Harapan)

According to the official portal of the Election Commission (EC), there are 28 symbols that candidates can choose from for their campaign purposes and as their symbol on the ballot paper.

The symbols include elephant, prawn, hoe, boat and motorcycles.

After choosing the symbols and their choice confirmed by the returning officer during the nomination session, the candidates are not allowed to change the symbol.

However, if there is more than one independent candidate who wants the same symbol, the EC will hold a ballot to determine who has the right to use the symbol.

The Election Commission (EC) has set November 20 as polling day for the Melaka state election, while early voting is on November 16.

Melaka, which has 28 state constituencies, has a total of 495,195 registered voters, with men comprising 48.57 per cent and women 51.43 per cent. — Bernama