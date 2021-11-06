Umno VP says BN’s decision to contest on its own in Melaka won’t affect relations with PN coalition partners

File picture shows Umno vice-president Datuk Seri Mahdzir Khalid speaking to the press at TNB’s Ceria Ke Sekolah programme at Weil Hotel in Ipoh, March 24, 2021. — Picture by Farhan Najib

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA NERANG, Nov 6 — The decision by Barisan Nasional (BN) to move solo in the Melaka state election will not affect relations among political parties in the current federal government.

Umno vice-president Datuk Seri Mahdzir Khalid said he was confident that there was currently an understanding at the federal government level, which included BN and Perikatan Nasional (PN), under the ‘Keluarga Malaysia’ (Malaysian Family) concept.

“Even Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob has also decided that no minister-related programmes (ministries) will be held in Melaka in conjunction with the election.

“In other words, even if the minister goes to Melaka, it is in his capacity as a member of a political party that is contesting, instead of as a minister who is there for ministry’s programmes,” he said.

He said this at a press conference after presenting the state-level Community Development Department (Kemas) Outstanding Service Awards here today.

BN today announced that it will be moving on its own in the Melaka state election on November 20 by contesting all 28 state seats. — Bernama