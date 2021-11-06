Loke: Only laws, not SD, can stop party-hopping

DAP national organising secretary Anthony Loke hopes all parties will jointly support an anti-party hopping law in Parliament. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 6 ― DAP national organising secretary Anthony Loke said statutory declarations (SDs) would not stop elected representatives from jumping to another party after winning their election.

Responding to a statement by Barisan Nasional (BN) deputy chairman Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan yesterday, he said the solution lies when Parliament approved an anti-hopping law after Federal Constitution amendments.

“Tok Mat (Mohamad) himself has received political frogs during his first term when he was the Negri Sembilan mentri besar, namely the Bahau assemblyperson (Lim Fui Ming) who won on the DAP ticket in the 2004 election and hopped over to BN in 2007.

“After this, I hope all parties would jointly support an anti-party hopping law in Parliament. Let there be some dignity in politics,” he posted on his Facebook page last night.

Yesterday, Mohamad said all 28 candidates chosen to represent BN in the upcoming Malacca state election must sign an SD to prevent them from leaving the party after winning.

He said the SD is being prepared by lawyers and will be signed by all BN candidates prior to the announcement of their candidacies on Saturday.

Mohamad, who is Umno deputy president and Melaka state election director, also said that 90 per cent of the candidates are new faces.

The Election Commission (EC) has set November 20 for polling for the Melaka State election and November 8 as nomination day. Early voting will be conducted on November 16.