National Recovery Plan: Sabah moves to Phase Four on Monday, says state minister

KOTA KINABALU, Nov 5 — Sabah will be moving to Phase Four under the National Recovery Plan (PPN) on Monday (November 8), said Sabah Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Masidi Manjun.

Masidi, who is state Covid-19 spokesperson said in a statement on his official Twitter although Sabah is now eligible to move to Phase Four with the relaxation of some standard operating procedures (SOPs), he reminded the public to continue to adhere to the prescribed SOPs to curb the spread of the Covid-19 outbreak.

The transition follows the guidelines under PPN, namely the average daily Covid-19 cases, bed occupancy in the Intensive Care Unit wards and the percentage of the eligible population that has been fully vaccinated.

Meanwhile, in a media statement today, Masidi said Sabah recorded 554 new daily Covid-19 cases compared to 655 cases yesterday, down by 101 cases.

He said 303 cases or 54.7 per cent were cases registered within the last 24 hours, while the remaining cases were registered late.

He said 97 per cent of the 554 cases recorded today were mild cases that did not require hospital treatment, namely 101 cases and 438 cases under categories one and two respectively. — Bernama