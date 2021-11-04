PM: Unity in diversity is the true strength of Malaysian Family

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob with former Dewan Negara president Tan Sri SA Vigneswaran and HR Minister Datuk Seri M. Saravanan in Kuala Lumpur, November 4, 2021. — Picture from Facebook/Ismail Sabri Yaakob

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 4 — Unity in diversity is the true strength of the Malaysian Family, said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

Taking the example of the Deepavali festival, he said it was being celebrated today by various races in an atmosphere of harmony.

“It is a pleasure to see the multi-racial guests celebrating this festival together in harmony.

“Maybe in other countries, it is difficult to witness such an atmosphere. However, this is common in Malaysia. Unity in diversity, that is the real strength of the Malaysian Family,” he said in a posting on his Facebook page.

The prime minister also shared three photos during his visit to the residence of former Dewan Negara president Tan Sri SA Vigneswaran.

Also present were Transport Minister Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong, Human Resources Minister Datuk Seri M. Saravanan, Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives Minister Tan Sri Noh Omar and National Unity Minister Datuk Halimah Mohamed Sadique. — Bernama