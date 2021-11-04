Budget 2022 debate completed with participation of 42 MPs

Opposition Leader Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim was the first member of the House to debate the 2022 Budget last Monday and among other things he asked the government to explain the ‘off-budget’ costs of projects. ― Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 4 ― A total of 42 Members of Parliament (MPs) participated in the Budget 2022 debate in the second week of the Dewan Raykat meeting.

Opposition Leader Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim was the first member of the House to debate the 2022 Budget last Monday and among other things he asked the government to explain the “off-budget” costs of projects.

Former prime minister and Pekan MP, Datuk Seri Najib Razak, in his debate, asked the government to raise the maximum withdrawal limit of i-Citra Employees Provident Fund (EPF) to RM10,000, while Langkawi MP, Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad wanted the government to review provisions in the Budget to reduce the country’s debts.

Finance Minister Datuk Seri Tengku Zafrul Abdul Aziz tabled Budget 2022 on October 29 with a record allocation amounting to RM332.1 billion to implement various strategies and initiatives to prosper the people and stimulate a progressive and sustainable economy.

Meanwhile, the Health Ministry (MoH) administered Covid-19 vaccine booster shots to MPs in the Parliament building on Tuesday.

Dewan Rakyat Speaker Datuk Azhar Azizan Harun said the booster jabs were given out to ensure optimum safety of all MPs as they are in constant contact with the public and also return to their constituencies during the flood season.

The Dewan Rakyat did not convene today due to the Deepavali celebration and will continue on Monday.

According to the calendar of the Dewan Rakyat meetings, the debate on the Supply Bill 2022 at the policy level is scheduled until November 11 before the winding-up session by the ministries for four days starting November 15. ― Bernama