Budget 2022 prioritises people’s welfare, says PM Ismail Sabri

A family watches the live telecast of Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri October 10, 2021. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 3 — The 2022 Budget prioritises the welfare of the people who have been severely affected by the Covid-19 pandemic, said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

He said the government’s decision to table a budget of RM332.1 billion was made after taking into account all circumstances, including the country’s financial position.

“During the pre-budget, I said that this budget will include everyone and the welfare of the people is very important, the people have been struggling for almost two years due to the pandemic, some have run out of savings.

“Therefore, we give cash aid to the people to help them continue with their lives, assistance is also given to micro companies that are badly affected because they cannot do business due to the Movement Control Order,” he told a press conference after the launching the Rumah Keluarga Angkatan Tentera in Bukit Jalil here today.

Ismail Sabri admitted that the 2022 Budget tabled last Friday cost a lot.

“It’s true that we spend a lot because we have to take care of people’s welfare, I am confident the Ministry of Finance will manage this expenditure well,” he said.

Ismail Sabri was commenting on a claim by Langkawi MP Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad yesterday that the 2022 Budget, the largest in the country’s history, could leave the present government and future administrations deep in debt.

Meanwhile, the Prime Minister also denied that the 2022 Budget was racist as alleged by Sepang MP Mohamed Hanipa Maidin.

Ismail Sabri said in the budget tabled by Finance Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Tengku Abdul Aziz, allocations were channelled to the Chinese, Indians, Orang Asli, Sabah and Sarawak.

“I don’t think he understands or maybe he didn’t read the budget, whatever it is, the finance minister will provide further answers in the Dewan Rakyat soon,” he said. — Bernama