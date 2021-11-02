Dr Mahathir: Privatising 5G rollout, infra works would lower Budget 2022 costs

During the Budget 2022 debate today, the twice former prime minister cited the National Digital Network (Jendela), which was allocated RM700 million this year, as an example. — Bernama pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 2 — Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad (Langkawi-Pejuang) said Budget 2022 could be further reduced by privatising infrastructure projects.

During the Budget 2022 debate today, the twice former prime minister cited the National Digital Network (Jendela), which was allocated RM700 million this year, as an example.

“What is the need for the government to be involved in this service? Of course, it is better to leave it to the telecommunication companies that have been supplying communication systems in the country for a long time

“By handing it over to the private sector the government will save a considerable amount in budget allocations. After all, the government is not known for its efficiency in the supply of such services,” he said in the Dewan Rakyat today.

On October 29, the Ministry of Finance (MoF) tabled the RM332.1 billion Budget 2022, with federal revenue projected to achieve RM234 billion, or 5.9 per cent more than 2021. This figure has been forecasted to potentially rise to RM240.1 billion.

Dr Mahathir cautioned against the deficit spending and rising public debt.

Saying that he knew a lot of money was needed to overcome the crisis facing the country, he warned the government to be careful so that spending is reduced and the debt burden is not passed on to future generations.

“I hope the government will review the 2022 Budget. We should not be proud of presenting the largest budget in the history of the country. After all, it becomes big because we owe a lot.

“And part of the money that will be owed will be used to pay off the debt, not only by the current government but also the future governments that come because of getting more debts to pay debts do not reduce the amount of debt.

“What happens is only the exchange of the source of the debt,” he said.