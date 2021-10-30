Ismail Sabri: New youth development model to be launched in March 2022

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said the youth model will be developed based on the aspirations of young people for youth empowerment for the next decade. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 30 — The New Youth Development Model (MBPB) 2030 will be launched in March next year to intensify efforts to develop youth and nurture ‘Masyarakat 5.0’ (Society 5.0) in the country, said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

He said it will be developed based on the aspirations of young people for youth empowerment for the next decade.

“When implemented, MBPB 2030 will benefit youth by increasing their socio-economic status via the creation of new job opportunities, education and skills.

“It will also strengthen youth support systems, especially relations with family, society and government agencies in their efforts to nurture a more confident and active generation of youth who are resilient and capable of taking on challenges,” he said when launching the 2021 National Youth Day celebrations here today.

Youth and Sports Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu, Federal Territories Minister Datuk Seri Dr Shahidan Kassim, Women, Family and Community Development Minister Datuk Seri Rina Mohd Harun and Malaysian Youth Council president Jufitri Joha were also present at the event. — Bernama