Covid-19 infection in Malaysia showing downward trend, says Dr Noor Hisham

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah speaks during a press conference in Putrajaya on January 19, 2021. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 19 — The number of cases, fatalities, bed usage and use of intensive care units for Covid-19 patients reported daily continued to show a downward trend in the 41st epidemiological week (ME), said Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah.

He also said that throughout the duration of the 41st ME, namely from Oct 10-16, the infectivity rate or R-naught (RT) had also remained stable at around 0.80-0.90.

He said this was in line with the increased coverage of Covid-19 vaccination in Malaysia besides efforts to reopen various sectors systematically through more convincing safe reopening initiatives.

“During that period, new Covid-19 cases showed a 17.9 per cent decrease, from 63,722 cases (40th ME) to 52,321 cases (41st ME). New cases for Selangor, Negeri Sembilan, Putrajaya and Kuala Lumpur, meanwhile, are beginning to show a horizontal trend.

“The average for active cases dropped 21 per cent from 133,450 cases (40th ME) to 105,497 (41st ME) while death cases decreased by 15.3 per cent from 700 cases (40th ME) to 593 cases (41st ME).

“The number of cases requiring treatment in ICU also showed a 12 per cent drop from 778 cases (40th ME) to 684 cases (41st ME), while cases requiring breathing assistance showed an 11.9 per cent dip from 331 cases (40th ME) to 292 cases (41st ME),” he said in a statement today.

The total number of Covid-19 clusters also showed a decline for the same period, with 83 clusters reported, involving 37 or 44.6 per cent workplace clusters; 25 (30.1 per cent) community clusters; 10 (12.1 per cent) educational centre clusters; nine (10.8 per cent) high-risk group clusters; one (1.2 per cent) detention centre cluster; and one (1.2 per cent) religious cluster.

Bed utilisation capacity in Covid-19 Quarantine and Low-risk Treatment Centres (PKRC) and wards as well as the use of breathing apparatus also showed a downward trend of between one and three per cent in the 41st ME compared to the 40th ME.

Meanwhile, Dr Noor Hisham announced that 5,745 new Covid-19 cases were recorded as of noon today, taking the total number of infections to 2,401,866.

According to him, only 115 cases or two per cent of the new cases were in categories three, four and five while the remaining 5,630 or 98 per cent were in categories one and two.

“Of the new cases, 12 were import cases while 5,733 were local transmissions,” he said, adding that Malaysia also recorded 8,933 recovery cases to take the total number of recoveries to 2,287,888.

Dr Noor Hisham said 682 cases were being treated in the ICU, with 331 of them requiring ventilator support, while eight new clusters were identified involving seven workplace clusters and one educational cluster.

Detailed information on the current Covid-19 situation in Malaysia will be uploaded on the Covidnow website via https://covidnow.moh.gov.my and data will be updated at midnight every day. — Bernama