EMCO in Pos Betau, Pahang from Wednesday, says NSC

Barbed wire is seen around PPR Desa Rejang in Kuala Lumpur after EMCO was imposed on the area, June 18, 2021. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 18 — The Orang Asli settlement in Betau in Lipis, Pahang will come under the enhanced movement control order (EMCO) from October 20 to November 2.

National Security Council (MKN) director-general Datuk Rodzi Md Saad said the decision was taken after an evaluation of Covid-19 infection risks and trends in the locality by the Health Ministry.

“The standard operating procedures (SOP) for all localities placed under EMCO are similar to the ones announced previously,” he said in a statement posted on Facebook today.

He also announced that the EMCO enforced at the RMDC Sdn Bhd plantation and palm oil refinery in Bukit Koman, Raub, Pahang and Kampung Pasir Kelang in Kuala Krai, Kelantan will end as scheduled tomorrow. — Bernama