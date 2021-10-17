Tourism Ministry: Sarawak’s Lusong Laku, Sungai Asap set to be new tourism products

Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri speaks at the launch of Tourism Malaysia’s digital brochures in Kuala Lumpur, April 20, 2021. — Bernama pic

KUCHING, Oct 17 — Two remote areas known as Lusong Laku and Sungai Asap in the Belaga district of the Kapit Division, central Sarawak, about 730 miles from here, are set to become new tourism attractions.

Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri said that the local residents would be guided and assisted in the effort to market the attractive tourism products there.

She said this would be implemented via a co-operation between the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture (Motac) and the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture of Sarawak.

“Motac will help in terms of training. The residents must be given training to have the ability to recognise for themselves the products available in their own community.

“Because these tourism products need people who know how to market them. And before being marketed many fundamental things must be carried out,” she said.

“We (Motac) have taken the opportunity available during the pandemic to look for as many remote places as possible to be shared as potential tourist destinations,” she told a media conference after a working visit to Lusong Laku recently.

Meanwhile, Sarawak Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister, Datuk Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah said the state government would work hard to boost infrastructure facilities and connectivity in the area.

“It is indeed difficult to go to the area (Belaga). It will take about nine hours by road from Kuching to Bintulu and about six hours from Bintulu to reach Belaga, except by using a helicopter.

“It also has to be improved in terms of connectivity because tourists now like to share the activities they do directly,” he said.

Abdul Karim said the state government would also provide entrepreneurship training to the local residents so that they would have the required skills.

“From there, items such as the unique Kayan and Penan handicraft can be sold and can, to a certain extent, boost the economy of the local residents,” he said. — Bernama