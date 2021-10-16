PM Ismail Sabri visits siblings orphaned by Covid-19

K Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri had made a visit to the children's home in Seri Kembangan. — Photo via Facebook/Ismail Sabri

Sharing the poignant moment on Facebook, Ismail Sabri said he was touched by the story of Hannan Humaira Mohd Nasir, 3, and her elder siblings, Hawwas, 6, Harraz, 8, Husna Humaira, 9, and Hadrami, 11, whose grandparents as well as their uncles and aunts are now taking turns to care for them.

“I will continue to pay attention to Keluarga Malaysia (Malaysian Family) in cases like this for the sake of their survival, especially in matters concerning their education.

“I would like to thank the family members, ministries, agencies, non-governmental organisations, private companies and community members who have helped (the children),” he said.

Meanwhile, the children’s uncle, Mohd Ariff Hafizan Abdul Razak, when sharing about the visit on Facebook, said he was very grateful that the children’s plight had drawn the concern of the prime minister.

“Alhamdulillah, Prime Minister YAB Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri visited at noon today. A pleasant and humble person. We are very lucky having him as our PM.

“Syukur...Allah has brought along great people to help these blessed children. We now don’t have to worry too much about their future, especially regarding their education,” he said.

Mohd Ariff Hafizan, when contacted by Bernama, said the children’s father, Mohd Nasir Tahal succumbed to Covid-19 on Aug 11 while their mother, Ida Haryanie Abdul Razak, who is his sister, died on Oct 7.

He said during the visit, the prime minister was very concerned about the children’s future and promised to ensure their education will not be affected following the tragic loss of their parents. — Bernama