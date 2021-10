National Security Council director-general Datuk Rodzi Md Saad said EMCO in the two localities, at Ladang Felda Kechau 9, Mukim Kechau and Taman Teratai, Mukim Budu began on October 2. ― Picture by Farhan Najib

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 14 — The enhanced movement control order (EMCO) in two localities in Lipis, Pahang will be lifted as scheduled, said National Security Council (MKN) director-general, Datuk Rodzi Md Saad.

In a statement on Facebook today, he said EMCO in the two localities, at Ladang Felda Kechau 9, Mukim Kechau and Taman Teratai, Mukim Budu began on October 2.

He said the order was terminated after studying the latest situation tabled by the Health Ministry. — Bernama