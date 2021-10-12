Govt committee into Adib’s death appoints senior pathologist to scrutinise past investigations

Fireman Muhammad Adib Mohd Kassim suffered serious injuries during a riot outside the Seafield Sri Maha Mariamman Temple in USJ 25, Subang Jaya on November 27, 2018. He died on December 17, 2018 after 21 days at the National Heart Institute. — Picture via Twitter

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 12 — The high-powered government committee formed to look into the 2018 death of fireman Muhammad Adib Mohd Kassim began its first meeting today.

Among the first tasks the panel did was appoint a senior pathologist to help it scour through past findings made by the Coroner’s Court during the inquest as well as police investigations.

De facto law minister Datuk Seri Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar chaired today’s meeting with Home Minister Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin, Housing and Local Government Minister Datuk Seri Reezal Merican Naina Merican, Attorney-General Tan Sri Idrus Harun, and Inspector-General of Police Datuk Seri Acryl Sani Abdullah Sani.

“The government is serious about resolving this case, which has been pending since 2018. The special committee is scheduled to meet again in one month, upon obtaining the report from the sub-committee of senior pathologists,” Wan Junaidi said in a statement.

He said the panel discussed the chronology and details of the case today.

“It is clear that this would not be an easy case to handle and requires various levels of investigation. That is why we decided to appoint a senior pathologist to assist us on this,” he said.

He added that the next course of action will be determined upon receiving the report.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob announced the formation of the special committee on Adib last Saturday and promised a thorough, transparent and proper investigation.

Adib was a member of the Emergency Medical Rescue Services with the Subang Jaya Fire and Rescue Station in Selangor.

He suffered serious injuries during a riot outside the Seafield Sri Maha Mariamman Temple in USJ 25, Subang Jaya on November 27, 2018.

He died on December 17, 2018 after 21 days at the National Heart Institute.

On September 27, 2019, the Coroner’s Court ruled that Muhammad Adib’s death was due to a criminal act perpetrated by more than two unidentified individuals.

No one has been charged in court to date.