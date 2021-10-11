Water supply disruption in 50 KL areas expected to be fully restored by tomorrow night

Residents of Seksyen 4 Bangi collect water from taps provided by Pengurusan Air Selangor December 23, 2019. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 10 — Unscheduled water supply disruptions in 50 areas around the capital due to a leaking pumping pipe at the Segambut Pump House are expected to be fully restored by 9pm tomorrow.

Pengurusan Air Selangor Sdn Bhd (Air Selangor) corporate communications head, Elina Baseri said the repair work for the leaking pipe was completed at 5.40pm today and the water supply had started to be restored in stages.

Elina said Air Selangor had moved water tankers to the affected areas with priority given to critical locations such as hospitals, dialysis centres and for burial ceremonies.

“Consumers are expected to comply with physical distancing and always wearing face masks when collecting water from these tankers,” she said in a statement, tonight.

Further information can be obtained through all official communication channels such as Air Selangor application, Facebook, Instagram and Twitter or Air Selangor at 15300, and any queries and complaints can be submitted to the Help Centre on the website www.airselangor.com. — Bernama