Johor police hunt two over RM20t foreign exchange fraud carried out in name of TMJ

Friday, 08 Oct 2021 03:44 PM MYT

BY BEN TAN

Johor police chief Datuk Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay said the fraudulent document was allegedly issued and signed by a ‘Datuk Seri’ who claimed to have been acting on instructions from Tunku Ismail, who is popularly known as TMJ. — Bernama pic
JOHOR BARU, Oct 8 — The Johor police are on the lookout for two individuals over a fraudulent “Letter of Undertaking” issued in the name of Johor Crown Prince Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim and involving foreign exchange transactions amounting to US$5 trillion (RM20.91 trillion).

Johor police chief Datuk Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay said the fraudulent document was allegedly issued and signed by a ‘Datuk Seri’ who claimed to have been acting on instructions from Tunku Ismail, who is popularly known as TMJ.

He said investigators were made aware of the matter following a police report lodged by the Johor Royal Family Communication Office’s media unit head at about 7pm yesterday.

“The document was found to have been allegedly issued and signed by a local woman with the title of ‘Datuk Seri’.

“The woman involved claimed to have received a mandate from Tunku Ismail to carry out the foreign currency exchange transactions from US dollar to Ringgit Malaysia worth US$200 billion to US$5 trillion,” said Ayob Khan in a statement issued here today.

The state’s top cop added that further investigations revealed that the transaction was also found to involve a bank account in the name of a man.

“The results of police investigation through the website www.istiadat.gov.my found that the woman involved was not registered as a ‘Datuk Seri’ as claimed and was also suspected of being involved in a prior fraud case involving the Bank of Tokyo in 2011.

“Apart from the woman involved, the case is believed to also involve a local man who is a lawyer acting as a proxy related to the document,” said Ayob Khan, adding that the case was being investigated under Section 420 of the Penal Code for cheating.

