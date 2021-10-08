Don’t sacrifice national stability for a few seats, PAS man tells Umno, Bersatu ahead of Melaka polls

PAS central committee member Mohd Mazri Yahya, October 8, 2021. — Picture by Ben Tan

JOHOR BARU, Oct 8 — Umno and Parti Pribumi Pribumi Malaysia (Bersatu) leaders should think of the greater good and avoid clashing with each other in the Melaka state election, a PAS central committee member said today.

Mohd Mazri Yahya said both political parties should not act so hastily as there is always room for negotiations.

“Do not sacrifice [the stability] of the country just because of a few seats. Umno and Bersatu need to sit down together to find a formula with regards to the seats that are in dispute.

“This issue needs to be discussed as it is not only for the good of the individual parties, but also the whole country,” he said after a Johor Perikatan Nasional aid programme in Bandar Baru Uda here.

The programme saw a total of 1,000 packs of aid consisting of chicken, fish and vegetables that were distributed to more than 50 Bersatu, PAS and Parti Gerakan branches in the district.

Mohd Mazri was commenting on Umno president Datuk Ahmad Zahid Hamidi’s remarks that there would be no cooperation with Bersatu for the Melaka state election since there was no official discussion between the two parties.

Mohd Mazri, who is also the Johor PAS deputy commissioner, indicated that his Islamist party is open to act as middleman for Umno and Bersatu.

“Our doors are always open for Umno to work together until even at the last minute before the general election.

“This cooperation is not only seen as a hope for our party members, but also the majority of the people of the country,” said Mohd Mazri.

Johor Baru Bersatu division chief Datuk Abu Bakar Ali said all parties needed to focus on ways to solve the people’s problems, especially those who have lost their jobs due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

He said that if any party wants to have a political approach at this time, they have to wait until the announcement of the 15th general election as that is the most suitable time.