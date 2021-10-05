Melaka election: PM Ismail Sabri takes notes of people’s concern over risk of spreading Covid-19

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob speaks to reporters after launching the National Preparedness Month (BKN) 2021 in Putrajaya October 5, 2021. ― Bernama pic

PUTRAJAYA, Oct 5 ― Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob today said he took note of the people’s concern on the risk of spreading Covid-19 in Melaka if a state election is called anytime soon.

Speaking to reporters after launching the National Preparedness Month (BKN) 2021 here, Ismail Sabri said his social media platforms had been deluged with messages from the public who were concerned about the possibility of a spike in Covid-19 cases in the country like what happened after the Sabah election in September last year.

“The number of (Covid-19) cases in Sabah was initially low, but it spiked after state election was held and this is what the people are were worried about.

“If a state election is called in Melaka, I believe that the EC (Election Commission) will definitely come up with a strict SOP (standard operating procedures) as a control measure,” he said in response to the latest political turmoil in Melaka.

Nevertheless, he said everyone should wait for Melaka Governor Tun Mohd Ali Rustam to decide on the matter.

Yesterday, four Melaka assemblymen declared that they have lost confidence in Chief Minister Datuk Seri Sulaiman Md Ali, and technically caused the state government led by Barisan Nasional (BN) to collapse.

The four assemblymen were former Melaka Chief Minister Datuk Seri Idris Haron (BN-Sungai Udang), Datuk Nor Azman Hassan (BN-Pantai Kundor), Datuk Norhizam Hassan Baktee (Independent-Pengkalan Batu) and Datuk Noor Effandi Ahmad (Bersatu-Telok Mas).

The Melaka assembly has 28 seats, with 14 held by Barisan Nasional (BN), Bersatu (two), DAP (seven), PKR (two), Amanah (two), and one Independent assemblyman.

Meanwhile, Ismail Sabri, who is also Umno vice-president, said he would leave it to party president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi to find the best solution to the political issue in Melaka as it also involved the party. ― Bernama