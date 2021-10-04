Report: Man behind racist remark against shuttler Kisona, a Bersatu division vice chairperson, has since resigned

The logo of Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia is seen in this file picture taken December 27, 2018. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 3 — The individual who allegedly made a racially charged remark against a national shuttler turned out to be a Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) leader, but is said to have resigned from his party posts.

Malaysiakini quoted Bersatu vice president and Youth and Sports Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu confirming the member’s resignation.

The report noted that the Bersatu member, who made the racial remarks through a social media account bearing the name “Borhan Che Rahim” was a division vice-chairperson in Kelantan.

“I was informed that the leader has submitted his letter of resignation to the Pasir Puteh Bersatu division.

“He will also be making a public apology,” Azumu was quoted saying in the report.

Azumu had also earlier condemned the derogatory statement made against Kisona, saying it was unacceptable and not in line with the government’s tagline of Keluarga Malaysia.

Others who have come to the shuttler’s defence include the Badminton Association of Malaysia (BAM) who said they were appalled by the statement and that it practices a zero-tolerance policy towards any form of racism or discrimination.

The Malaysiakini report included how MIC Youth secretary Andrew David also chided the remark and has lodged a police report against the culprit at the Dang Wangi police district headquarters earlier today.

The remarks made by the individual on social media was accompanied by a picture of Kisona in action during her semi-final match of the Sudirman Cup 2021 held in Finland, where Malaysia eventually lost 1-3 to Japan, failing to advance to today’s final.