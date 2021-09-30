Penang Hill funicular train service reopens tomorrow

The first funicular service trip will start at 6.30am, to be followed by 7am, and after that, there will be an hourly interval between each trip. ― Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

GEORGE TOWN, Sept 30 — The Penang Hill funicular train service will reopen to visitors from tomorrow, according to the Penang Hill Corporation (PHC).

PHC, in a statement, said it intends to gradually reopen in accordance with the National Recovery Plan (NRP).

The first funicular service trip will start at 6.30am, to be followed by 7am, and after that, there will be an hourly interval between each trip.

The last trip will be at 8pm but additional trips will be provided if necessary.

Visitors who plan to take the train from the lower station to the upper station and vice versa will be required to adhere strictly to Covid-19 standard operating procedures (SOPs).

Only those who are fully vaccinated with a “low risk no symptom” status on their MySejahtera app will be allowed to take the train.

Each trip will only be able to accommodate up to 50 visitors, which is 50 per cent capacity of the maximum 100.

For enquiries, please contact Penang Hill Corporation at 04-828 8880 or email [email protected]