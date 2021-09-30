Fish farmers and villagers in Tanjung Rambutan cry foul over kaolin mining

Ulu Kinta assemblyman Muhamad Arafat Varisai Mahamad points at a river that has been affected by kaolin mining in Kampung Kolam, Tanjung Rambutan September 30, 2021. ― Picture by Farhan Najib

IPOH, Sept 30 — Fish farmers and residents of Kampung Kolam in Tanjung Rambutan here are seeing red over kaolin mining in the area, which they say has damaged the environment and affected their livelihoods.

Abdul Aziz Abdul Manaf, 66, who is chairman of Persatuan Usahawan Agro Kampung Kolam, said there are about 15 active fish farmers who manage 65 fish farms in the area and that all have suffered massive losses in recent days.

“Due to kaolin mining, the logs from the land clearing activity ended in Sungai Kolam. This situation causes floods whenever it rains.

“Our fish ponds were damaged due to the flooding and also the fish were killed,” he said while showing visiting reporters of the situation in Kampung Kolam.

He claimed that flooding caused by kaolin mining has also damaged the water dam, which was built by the fish farmers to channel the river water to their fish ponds.

“The miners also cleared land along the river banks to transport the kaolin out from the area using heavy machinery.

“However, the trees and logs were all dumped in the river and the water also turned murky. This could also cause erosion,” he said.

Persatuan Usahawan Agro Kampung Kolam chairman Abdul Aziz Abdul Manaf speaks to the press at Kampung Kolam in Tanjung Rambutan September 30, 2021. ― Picture by Farhan Najib

According to Abdul Aziz, fish farmers have been recognised as entrepreneurs by the Perak government for their sustainable farming methods, which play a major role in ensuring food security.

“However, the recent incident has caused trouble and losses for the fish farmers here,” he added.

Abdul Aziz said that kaolin mining has been ongoing for the past one month, but stopped following a visit from Ulu Kinta assemblyman Muhamad Arafat Varisai Mahamad to the mining site last week.

Muhamad Arafat, who was also present, said there were no signboards erected in the area detailing the mining activity.

“We don’t know whether the miners have any approval or permission from the authorities to carry out the activity as there were no signboards here.

“And if the miners do have approval or permission, then they should be more responsible in carrying out the mining activity as it affects the people here,” he said.

Muhamad Arafat said he will be writing to the Perak Land and Mines Department director and the Perak mentri besar for clarification.

“We want the authorities to investigate and take stern action against the responsible individuals,” he said.