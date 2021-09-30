Bersatu general assembly on Dec 18, 19

The logo of Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia is seen in this file picture taken December 29, 2018. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 30 — Bersatu’s Supreme Leadership Council (MPT) has set Dec 18 and 19 for the party’s Annual General Assembly, said its secretary-general Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin.

He said the assembly would be conducted physically and virtually (hybrid), depending on approval as well as the Covid-19 prevention standard operating procedures (SOP) set by the authorities.

“Besides that, the branch annual general meetings will be held from Oct 9 to 30, while the divisional AGMs will be from Nov 12 to 14,” he said in a statement today.

Meanwhile, he said that through the MPT meeting chaired by Bersatu president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin yesterday, the MPT unanimously agreed to appoint Segamat Member of Parliament Datuk Seri Dr Santhara Kumar as the first head of the party’s Allied Wing.

During the meeting, the MPT also congratulated Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob and the government on the tabling of the 12th Malaysia Plan (12MP) in the Dewan Rakyat on Monday, he said.

On the appointment of Muhyiddin as the chairman of the National Recovery Council (MPN), Hamzah said Bersatu was confident that it could help the government plan and implement all policies and initiatives to bring the country out of the Covid-19 pandemic. — Bernama