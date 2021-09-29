Sabah Health chief says no teen died after Covid-19 jab in Lahad Datu as video clip goes viral

Dr Rose said the Lahad Datu health office had no records of any incident as claimed in the video. ― Picture by Hari Anggara.

KOTA KINABALU, Sept 29 — Contrary to social media allegations, no teenager in Lahad Datu died after being injected with the Covid-19 vaccine, Sabah Health director Dr Rose Nani Mudin said today.

She said the Lahad Datu health office had no records of any incident as claimed in a video that has been widely shared on social media platforms and said a police report on the matter has been filed.

“We have lodged a police report over the claim,” she said in a statement on the department’s Facebook page.

“The claims in the video can create panic and worry among the people, particularly parents and teenagers who are due to be inoculated for Covid 19. The state health department is pleading with the public not to be influenced by such claims on the vaccine which has no basis,” she added.

Dr Rose said those with questions about the vaccine may contact the Health Department hotline at 019-605-1196.

She said roughly 90 per cent of Covid-19 patients in hospital intensive care wards had not been vaccinated.

She stressed that vaccines have been proven to prevent severe symptoms among infected patients, and even death.

A video just under two minutes long has been circulating on social media recently after the government opened up Covid-19 vaccination for adolescents earlier this month in preparation for the reopening of schools.

In the video, a woman who is surrounded by a group of people criticises the inoculation drive and claims that several teens in Lahad Datu and Ipoh have died after being injected with the Covid-19 vaccine.

Sabah was among the first states to begin inoculating adolescents between 12 and 17. The programme started on September 16.

The state’s adult vaccination that began earlier is estimated at 60 per cent to date and appears to have slowed down in recent weeks.