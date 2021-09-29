MACC to probe failure to complete uCustoms system, says chief commissioner

MACC chief commissioner, Datuk Seri Azam Baki said he had instructed his deputy commissioner (Operations) Datuk Seri Ahmad Khusairi Yahya to head a task force to probe the issue which was raised in the Auditor-General’s Report (LKAN) 2019 Series 2. ― Picture by Azneal Ishak

PUTRAJAYA, Sept 29 — The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) will investigate the uCustoms system worth RM397.43 million, which has yet to be completed since the project began in October 2013.

MACC chief commissioner, Datuk Seri Azam Baki said he had instructed his deputy commissioner (Operations) Datuk Seri Ahmad Khusairi Yahya to head a task force to probe the issue which was raised in the Auditor-General’s Report (LKAN) 2019 Series 2.

“The investigation will look into any corruption and abuse of power committed,” he told Bernama today.

The LKAN 2019 Series 2 which was tabled in the Dewan Rakyat yesterday revealed that the UCustoms system of the Royal Malaysian Customs Department (JKDM) to replace the Customs Information System failed to be completed within 86 months after being given five extensions of time (EOT).

According to the audit report, a total of RM272.99 million had been paid to the suppliers and Project Management Office, while only one Liquidated Ascertained Damage (LAD) amounting to RM55,660 was imposed.

The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) chairman, Wong Kah Woh has urged the MACC to conduct an immediate investigation into the UCustoms system as the project has not been completed but (the government) still has to pay.

Azam said the MACC had obtained the documents on the UCustoms system from JKDM to assist in the investigation.

“So far, no individuals have been called to assist in the investigation,” he said, adding that the MACC would also obtain a briefing from the Auditor-General. — Bernama