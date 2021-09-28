Penang sets up private Covid-19 quarantine centre for low-risk B40 patients

Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow addresses members of the media during a visit to the Armed Forces' field hospital at the Penang General Hospital September 24, 2021. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

GEORGE TOWN, Sept 28 — A private low-risk Covid-19 treatment and quarantine centre (PKRCS) has been set up at Hotel Mei along Abu Siti Lane in George Town to cater to Category One and Two patients from the B40 group, said Tanjung MP Chow Kon Yeow.

Chow, who is the Penang chief minister, said the PKRCS will be open to Covid-19 patients in the B40 group at no cost to them.

He said the PKRCS was a collaboration between the state government and the Crisis Relief Services and Training Berhad (CREST) non-governmental organisation.

CREST has offered about RM1.7 million to cover the operation costs of the PKRCS for three months.

“I visited the hotel and attended a briefing with CREST, the hotel management and the state health department on September 18 and was assured that all approaches have been taken to ensure the safety of the local community surrounding the hotel,” he said in a statement today.

He said all patients will be brought to the hotel through the rear entrance and the front portion facing the main road that is a controlled green zone.

“I am confident that the operations of the PKRCS are monitored closely so that it does not affect the safety of the local community and residents in the area,” he said.

He said the setting up of the PKRCS is important and needed especially for the B40 group who are unable to be quarantined at home.

He said the state health department has approved the setting up of the PKRCS at Hotel Mei on September 14 after it fulfilled the required criteria as listed by the health ministry.

The PKRCS Hotel Mei offers 70 rooms for category one and two patients between the age of two years to 60 years old who are required to be quarantined.

“At any one time, the hotel facilities will be able to take in a maximum capacity of 147 patients,” he said.

Chow stressed that walk-ins will not be allowed and all Covid-19 patients must be referred there by the district health officer.