Malaysia’s Covid-19 cases up to 11,332 again; Sarawak tops list with 2,358

People are seen up and about in Bukit Bintang September 19, 2021. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 28 — The Health Ministry reported 11,332 Covid-19 cases today, reversing the downward trend of the past 24 hours.

New daily infections had been declining over the past few days and reached a low of 10,959 yesterday.

With today’s latest figure, Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said the total number of infections in the country now stands at 2,220,526.

Dr Noor Hisham said Sarawak recorded the highest number of cases with 2,358.

This was followed by Selangor (1,231), Johor (1,319), Kelantan (1,088), Sabah (965), Penang (895), Kedah (819), Perak (678), Pahang (677), Terengganu (629), Melaka (303), Kuala Lumpur (240), Negri Sembilan (89), Putrajaya (19), Perlis (19) and Labuan (three).

Meanwhile the nationwide Covid-19 infectivity rate — denoted by the scientific term ‘R-naught for the country has gone down to 0.90.

The figure at the national level has been below 1.00 since Sept 1.

