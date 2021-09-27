‘Perjalanan Mimpi Yang Terakhir’ cult leader calls on followers to repent, return to true teachings of Islam

Masitah Ab Jalar signing her declaration of repentance document at the Sultan Salahuddin Abdul Aziz Shah Mosque in Shah Alam, September 27, 2021. — Bernama pic

SHAH ALAM, Sept 27 — The head of the religious cult “Perjalanan Mimpi Yang Terakhir” (PMYT), Masitah Ab Jalar, who announced her declaration of repentance (Istitabah) today, has called on her followers to repent and return to the true teachings of Islam.

During the ceremony held at the Sultan Salahuddin Abdul Aziz Shah Mosque, here, Masitah, 39, who is also known as “Sittah Annur”, said she was making the declaration willingly and without coercion from any party.

“I repent and will practice the teachings of Islam based on authentic sources of knowledge.

“Therefore, I call on all parties or any individual who had listened to, followed, or believed in my ‘dream’ to immediately stop any form of belief built upon my statements, and return to the true teachings of Islam,” she said.

Masitah then signed the declaration of repentance document.

Selangor Mufti Datuk Anhar Opir; Selangor Islamic Religious Department (Jais) director Datuk Mohd Shahzihan Ahmad; Selangor Islamic Religious Council Secretary Ahmad Shahir Makhtar and Department of Islamic Development Malaysia’s Syariah Prosecution Enforcement Coordination Division director Mohd Ansor Rullah Mohd Hassim signed as witnesses.

In the meantime, Mohd Shahzihan said Jais would continue to monitor Masitah, and if she did anything that was against the teachings of Islam, enforcement action would be taken against her.

He said the religious authorities did not want to take action that would distance individuals from God, adding that today’s ceremony was arranged with Masitah’s voluntarily consent in order to inform the public, especially individuals or parties who believed and adhered to the statements regarding her “dream” to also admit the mistakes made, repent and return to true Islamic principles.

He said on September 20, Masitah was called to attend an explanation session with three religious experts appointed by Jais, and as a result, Masitah admitted to, repented and regretted her actions in making statements that contradicted Islamic teachings and deviated from the faith of Ahli Sunnah Waljamaah.

Earlier, statements of a woman known as Sittah Annur linked to the deviant teachings of PMYT had gone viral on social media, in which she claimed that the Third World War would begin in Sabah, and she led her followers in the search of “Imam Mahdi” to fight the enemy.

The woman also claimed that she had the privilege and ability to make predictions about the future. — Bernama